Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Hits $34.68 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $357.40 or 0.01008683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and $26,260.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,030 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

