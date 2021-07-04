Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $24.53 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $24.53 or 0.00068848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $32.84 million and $10,939.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00136103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00166869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,601.07 or 0.99936049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,095 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

