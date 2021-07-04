Mirrored Microsoft 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48,346.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for $274.94 or 0.00775117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $31.00 million and $48,346.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,738 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars.

