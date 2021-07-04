Mirrored Tesla Hits Market Capitalization of $30.00 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and $3,451.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for about $688.66 or 0.01944310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00135276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00166966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,424.31 or 1.00014945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,565 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

