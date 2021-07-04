Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Cap of $30.24 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and approximately $10,187.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $51.27 or 0.00147039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 589,816 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

