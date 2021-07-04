Mist (MIST) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Mist has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,126.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00793557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

