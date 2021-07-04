Mithril Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $36.55 million and $6.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00167848 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

