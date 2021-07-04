Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Mizuho Financial Group worth $32,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

