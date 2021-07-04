Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

