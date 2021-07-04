Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MFON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

