Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 11,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.02. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $648,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,378,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,785,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,300 shares of company stock worth $78,186,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Moderna by 195.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,307 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 30.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.