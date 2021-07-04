Monavale Market Capitalization Reaches $3.45 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $16,207.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $428.42 or 0.01256747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00412234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,177 coins and its circulating supply is 8,046 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars.

