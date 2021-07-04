MONK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,796.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,796.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009279 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,791,519 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

