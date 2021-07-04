Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,031 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.76% of Moody’s worth $1,544,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.84. 375,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,596. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $368.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

