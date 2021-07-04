Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.