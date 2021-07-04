Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $13.88.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
