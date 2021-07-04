Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.05 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $35.05 million and approximately $451,139.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

