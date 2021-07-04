Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,357 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000.

OTCMKTS:MOTNU remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

