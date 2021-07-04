MovieBloc 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.94 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $49.15 million and $10.94 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.95 or 0.00803361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.75 or 0.08039823 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,634,772 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

