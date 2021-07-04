MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

A number of analysts have commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

MP stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $6,144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

