mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,551.36 or 0.99969071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007818 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

