Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $260.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after buying an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.