Mushroom (MUSH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $843.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $843.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mushroom has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00133197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.51 or 1.00096773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

