MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $4.70 on Top Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 24% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $81.83 million and $98.42 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00013481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

