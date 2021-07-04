Namecoin Market Cap Tops $19.64 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $21,986.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01505826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00425956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00085742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001074 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

