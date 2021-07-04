NANJCOIN (NANJ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $416.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 80% against the U.S. dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

