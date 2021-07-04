NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

