NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $274.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00788894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

