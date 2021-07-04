National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 298.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

