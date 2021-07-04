National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,364 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $43,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

