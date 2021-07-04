National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $494.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

