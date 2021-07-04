Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NLTX opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $168,948. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

