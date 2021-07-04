NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Up 5.6% This Week

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $66,137.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

