Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.87 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $333.45 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.82 or 0.06618857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.13 or 0.01501943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00411288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00162954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.30 or 0.00622301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00425284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00345120 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,739,245,619 coins and its circulating supply is 26,917,770,796 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

