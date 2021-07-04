NEST Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.45 or 0.00803430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.64 or 0.08093600 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

