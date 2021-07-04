NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,905,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,059,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 11.64% of NetApp worth $1,882,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.74.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

