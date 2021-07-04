Netbox Coin (NBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $137,358.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00266787 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,326,116 coins and its circulating supply is 77,751,962 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

