Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.81% of Netflix worth $8,808,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.98. 1,980,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.45. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

