Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 465 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HELE opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

