Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 393,355 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

NGCAU stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

