Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $102.68 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $105.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

