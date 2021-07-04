Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,635 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.