Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $76.22 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

