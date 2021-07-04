Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,038,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34.

