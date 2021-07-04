Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.34% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $45,360,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $10,450,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $10,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $10,006,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $6,270,000.

TBA stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

