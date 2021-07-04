Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.73% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,996,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

