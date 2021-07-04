Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Value Line worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. Value Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

