Neural Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,427.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91,948.20 and $1,427.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00787977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.