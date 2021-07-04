Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,598.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

