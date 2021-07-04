Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00270495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

