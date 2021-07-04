Neutrino System Base Token Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market cap of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino System Base Token

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

